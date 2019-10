Benefit Cosmetics

Precisely, My Brow Pencil

$24.00 $16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Fill-in your brows like a pro with this pencil from Benefit Cosmetics. Classic twist-up construction topped with an ultra-fine tip that shades + defines and a spoolie tip that shapes + brushes. 12 hr long-lasting, waterproof formula in a shade range to match your hair color.