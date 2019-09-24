Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Duo What It Is Precision brow pencil with built-in spoolie What You Get
(2) .002 oz. Precisely, My Brow Pencils
What It Does
Helps give you defined-looking eyebrows with a few strokes
Twist-up, ultra-fine tip draws incredibly natural-looking, hair-like strokes - no sharpener needed
Rich, blendable color
Smudge-proof and water-resistant
Offers 12-hour wear, based on instrumental test on 23 panelists
How to Use
Apply brow pencil onto brows using light, short strokes.
For extra definition, use longer, horizontal strokes along the base of your brow.
Blend with spoolie.
Made in Japan Good to Know
Precisely, My Brow Pencil contains Vitamin E, palm oil, caster oil and beeswax.