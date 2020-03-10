Tom's of Maine

Prebiotic Moisturizing Natural Liquid Hand Soap

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

WHAT YOU'LL GET: Contains one 12-ounce bottle of Tom's of Maine Moisturizing Prebiotic Natural Hand Soap in Soft Rose Scent RETAINS SKIN'S NATURAL MOISTURE: This prebiotic liquid hand soap helps keep skin in healthy balance by promoting the growth of good bacteria and retaining skin's natural moisture SMELLS GREAT: Cleanse skin with Tom's of Maine Moisturizing Hand Soap, and enjoy the floral Soft Rose scent PARABEN-FREE & MOISTURIZING: This paraben-free hand soap is a gentle dermatologist-tested formula with a microbiome-friendly pH to help support a healthy skin barrier NATURAL & RESPONSIBLE: Tom's of Maine Natural Liquid Hand Soap contains no artificial fragrances, preservatives or foaming agents and is not tested on animals Not all bacteria are bad for you. Tom’s of Maine Prebiotic Moisturizing Natural Hand Soap, with the prebiotic ingredient inulin, helps promote the growth of good bacteria. A dermatologist-tested formula, this prebiotic hand soap is sulfate-free** and paraben-free. It has a microbiome-friendly pH and it helps retain skin's natural moisture while helping to maintain a healthy skin barrier. Enjoy the Soft Rose scent with no artificial fragrances. For convenience, place this pink bottle of liquid hand soap on your kitchen sink, in the bathroom, at a wash station or anywhere you need to sanitize your hands. Stock up on Tom's of Maine Hand Soap, and try their other natural personal care products. Tom's of Maine products only use ingredients that meet their Stewardship standards for natural, sustainable and responsible, helping to empower families to live more naturally. Tom's of Maine is a Certified B-Corp and meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability. The company donates 10% of profits to charities committed to children's health, education and the environment. Thank you for supporting Tom's of Maine. ** Does not contain any sulfate-based surfactants