What it does:
A peptide-rich, hydrating mist that replenishes with prebiotics to balance skin’s microbiome for healthier-looking skin. This 3-in-1 formula features hydrating sugars to moisturize and refresh skin, while a yeast peptide helps lock in hydration. A multi-tasking biopolymer complex primes and sets makeup.
What else you need to know:
Which skin type is it good for?
Normal
Oily
Combination
Dry
Sensitive
Formulated without:
Parabens
Sulfates
Phthalates
Gluten
Dyes
GMOs
Oil
Triclosan
Alcohol
Nuts
Animal-derived ingredients
Nanoparticles