Murad

Prebiotic 3-in-1 Multimist

$32.00
At Murad
What it does: A peptide-rich, hydrating mist that replenishes with prebiotics to balance skin’s microbiome for healthier-looking skin. This 3-in-1 formula features hydrating sugars to moisturize and refresh skin, while a yeast peptide helps lock in hydration. A multi-tasking biopolymer complex primes and sets makeup. What else you need to know: Which skin type is it good for? Normal Oily Combination Dry Sensitive Formulated without: Parabens Sulfates Phthalates Gluten Dyes GMOs Oil Triclosan Alcohol Nuts Animal-derived ingredients Nanoparticles
