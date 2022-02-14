Fenty Beauty

SMOOTH, GLOWING, PHOTO-READY SKIN IS JUST 1 MINUTE AWAY. 10% AHAS + FRUIT ENZYMES FOR GLOWING, MAKEUP-READY SKIN IN SECONDS. GIVE IT TO ME QUICK This 10% AHA exfoliating treatment is your secret weapon for a quick and easy radiant complexion. It brightens, smooths, and refines the look of pores thanks to its potent cocktail of alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), rooibos, and fruit enzymes and extracts. Glowing, photo-ready skin is just 1 minute away. TELL ME MORE Rihanna’s secret for smooth, glowing skin starts with Pre-Show Glow and its reusable applicator. The key to glowing skin is exfoliation—the gentle removal of old, dull cells on the surface of skin. This powerful duo helps transform skin by smoothing and refining the look of pores, while brightening and evening texture over time. This concentrated formula is packed with 10% AHAs, which provide chemical exfoliation to loosen and lift dead skin cell buildup from the skin’s surface The unique reusable applicator delivers gentle physical exfoliation Its gentle formula leaves skin ultra-soft, radiant, and makeup-ready—with no downtime, right at home A potent combination of fruit enzymes and extracts helps clarify, purify, and smooth Features a light, fruity-floral scent inspired by pomegranate and hibiscus WHAT ELSE?! For all skin types. Clean, vegan, gluten-free, & earth-conscious.