PRE-SALE. This item ships in December, in time for the Holidays
Details: Recently worn by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, this single-breasted column coat is moderately tailored and has been updated with an exaggerated peaked lapel in a brilliant blue.
Color: Zephyr
Size: Model is 5 ' 8”, weighs 120 lbs and is wearing a size 4.
Content + Care: 70% Wool, 30% Viscose. Dry Clean Only.
Style Notes: This garment fits true to size, take your usual size.
Made in Canada