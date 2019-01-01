Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Smythe

Pre-sale Peaked Lapel Coat

$1195.00
At Smythe
PRE-SALE. This item ships in December, in time for the Holidays Details: Recently worn by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, this single-breasted column coat is moderately tailored and has been updated with an exaggerated peaked lapel in a brilliant blue. Color: Zephyr Size: Model is 5 ' 8”, weighs 120 lbs and is wearing a size 4. Content + Care: 70% Wool, 30% Viscose. Dry Clean Only. Style Notes: This garment fits true to size, take your usual size. Made in Canada d with an exaggerated peaked lapel in a brilliant blue. Color: Zephyr Size: Model is 5 ' 8”, weighs 120 lbs and is wearing a size 4. Content + Care: 70% Wool, 30% Viscose. Dry Clean Only. Style Notes: This garment fits true to size, take your usual size. Made in Canada
Featured in 1 story
Meghan Markle Wore A Blue Coat, So We Want One
by Channing Hargrove