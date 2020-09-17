Stella & Bow

I Am A Voter. X Stella And Bow Necklace

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stella & Bow

CURRENTLY SOLD OUT. YOU MAY PRE ORDER BY PURCHASING BELOW AND THE NECKLACE WILL BE SHIPPED IN 2-3 WEEKS. You can also email Hello@Stellaandbow.com to be placed on the waiting list and when the necklace is back in stock we will email you. THANKS! Stella and Bow is proud to partner with I am a voter. on this exclusive “Voter” necklace. Stella and Bow will donate $30 from each necklace sold to the 501c3 organization. As seen on Zoey Deutch, Chelsea Handler, Busy Phillips, Ashley Benson, Debra Messing, Sophia Bush, Joey King, and featured on Good Morning America, People, The Today Show, Marie Claire, Who What Wear, Cosmopolitan, The Huffington Post, The Zoe Report, Nylon, and more. This necklace features an 8mm wide voter name plate. The chain is 15 inches long with 1.5 inch extender chain. This necklace is available in gold vermeil or sterling silver and is hypoallergenic. I am a voter. is a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement by unifying around a central truth: our democracy works best when we all participate. Text VOTER to 26797 for up-to-the minute election information, including how to check your registration status, request an absentee ballot, find your polling place, and volunteer to get out the vote. Additional necklace extenders are available for purchase here.