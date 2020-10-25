ALIBEISS

Pre-moistened Lens Wipes

$8.55

Buy Now Review It

Screen Wipes is suitable for eyeglasses,mirror, Tablet,CD ,laptops, computer, monitor, cellphone, TV, Glasses,keyboard,watch, glass, lenss,etc. Effective: ALIBEISS lens wipes away dust and oil with just a swipe. No fibers or lint behind. Leave zero scratches, streaks or marks. Convenience: Individually wrapped lens wipes is available to carry everywhere, Anti-breakage package, Travel Friendly. Usage:Steps1: Pick one or more,Tearing and open up the wet wipe ,Step 2: Have a quick and uniform wipe; Step 3(if needed): If the glasses still wet, please use the cloth to wipe it.Or wait a moment,they dry quickly enough. Box Contains: 100piece lens wipes, 1piece microfibre cloths.