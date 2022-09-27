Céline

Pre-loved Trapeze Bicolor Satchel

$1995.00

This is a pre-loved piece guaranteed to be 100% authentic. The Trapeze features a slouchy leather and suede body which can be carried with a rolled top handle or on a detachable flat leather strap. It is finished with a front flap with a clasp and zippered closure, and interior slip pockets. Leather Clasp closure Includes dust bag Made in France Size Width: 13.8" Height: 11" Depth: 6.3" Strap Drop (Max Length): 17.7'' Condition Pre-loved Please note: Exterior front has slight imperfections. Exterior back has slight imperfections. Exterior bottom has slight imperfections. Lining is discoloured. Exterior corners have loose stitching.