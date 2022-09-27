United States
Saint Laurent
Pre-loved Nylon Bag
$585.00
At Holt Renfrew
This is a pre-loved piece guaranteed to be 100% authentic. This handbag features a nylon body, flat handles, a top zip closure, and an interior slip pocket. Nylon Zipper closure Made in France Size Width: 7.9" Height: 6.3" Depth: 3.5" Handle Drop: 4.3'' Condition Pre-loved Please note: Exterior back is out of shape and discoloured. Exterior bottom is out of shape. Exterior front is out of shape. Handle is out of shape. Exterior side is out of shape. Zipper has slight imperfections.