Eylure
Pre-glued Texture No. 117 Lashes
$4.99
At Ulta Beauty
Details The Pre-Glued Texture No. 117 Lashes by Eylure is a messed-up gorgeous lash that will lightly and beautifully elongate your eye. A wispy classic! With no glue, no mess & no stress, the new formula pre-glued band has been created to last longer than all other pre-glued lashes, with a guaranteed 15-hour wear! Go from desk to dancefloor in a flash with the Eylure Pre-glued lashes. The lashes all have a cushioned band that create a comfortable wear whilst the black lash band gives a 'built-in eyeliner' look. Get lashed in 15 seconds & stay lashed for 15 hours!