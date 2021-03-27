Ardell

Pre-cut Lashes – Demi Wispies

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Put the scissors down, boo. Ardell's world-famous lashes are now available in pre-cut styles, allowing for easier lash application and faster customization for lash looks. with Ardell's #1 lash styles Wispies and Demi Wispies. Each Ardell Pre-Cut Wispies and Demi Wispies lash comes with 4 pre-cut section which allows you to create your own unique look. Apply all 4 segments for a full strip lash look or apply fewer segments to accent the outer corners of the eyes for a flared, cat eye look. WHAT IT DOES: Medium volume, long length Rounded lash style that is shorter at the inner and outer corner Signature Wispies style with crisscross, feathering and curl Invisiband® provides an undetectable lash band and the most comfortable wear HOW TO USE: Gently lift lash from corner of each section Apply a thin line of lash adhesive to the lash band and wait for 30 seconds until the adhesive becomes tacky Apply each lash section one at a time by pressing onto lash line, starting from the outer corner of lash inwards To remove, simply peel off the lash from the outer edge and carefully remove adhesive from the band to reuse Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 10211930