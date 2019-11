prAna

Prana Nomad Travel Mat

Lightweight and only 5 millimeters thick, the prAna Nomad Travel Mat rolls tightly and packs easily into a backpack or suitcase. A two sided textured surface and natural anti-slip properties mean you don't sacrifice yoga performance for travel efficiency. The Nomad is eco-friendly too- it's recyclable, and made from a toxic free manufacturing process.