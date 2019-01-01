pramāsana™ purifying scalp cleanser
Cleanse your scalp. Shampoo is for hair.
Deeply, yet gently cleanses and purifies the scalp to help instantly balance sebum levels.
• plant-derived cleansing agents from babassu help gently cleanse and purify the scalp
• wintergreen derived salicylic acid exfoliates, removing pollution – to help create clean scalp foundation for beautiful hair
• features an exclusive blend of ingredients that helps balance, protect and preserve the scalp’s natural barrier to help create a clean, healthy scalp foundation. The blend includes:
- seaweed extract – helps control and balance sebum levels on the scalp
- lactobacillus – patented ferment helps preserve the scalp’s natural protective barrier
- tamanu oil – a known anti-oxidant that helps protect the scalp from aggressors like pollution and other free radicals
• scalp is left invigorated and refreshed
Aveda is a cruelty-free brand. We do not conduct animal testing and never ask others to do so on our behalf.
People tested