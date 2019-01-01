Aveda

Pramāsana Purifying Scalp Cleanser

pramāsana™ purifying scalp cleanser Cleanse your scalp. Shampoo is for hair. Deeply, yet gently cleanses and purifies the scalp to help instantly balance sebum levels. • plant-derived cleansing agents from babassu help gently cleanse and purify the scalp • wintergreen derived salicylic acid exfoliates, removing pollution – to help create clean scalp foundation for beautiful hair • features an exclusive blend of ingredients that helps balance, protect and preserve the scalp’s natural barrier to help create a clean, healthy scalp foundation. The blend includes: - seaweed extract – helps control and balance sebum levels on the scalp - lactobacillus – patented ferment helps preserve the scalp’s natural protective barrier - tamanu oil – a known anti-oxidant that helps protect the scalp from aggressors like pollution and other free radicals • scalp is left invigorated and refreshed Aveda is a cruelty-free brand. We do not conduct animal testing and never ask others to do so on our behalf. People tested