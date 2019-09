Aveda

Pramāsana Exfoliating Scalp Brush

£17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Aveda

In preparation for optimal cleansing, dry brushing begins the cleansing process by exfoliating the scalp to help loosen build-up and impurities. This brushing technique also helps increase microcirculation, creating an optimal foundation for beautiful hair.* *When used with pramāsana™ purifying scalp cleanser