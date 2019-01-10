Search
Products fromShopShoesHeels
Prada

Prada Metallic Brocade Platform Sandals

$850.00
At Barneys New York
Prada's ankle-strap sandals are assembled from metallic blue, gold, and silver geometric-print brocade. Featuring a V'd throatline, this statement-making pair is designed with a self-covered platform and block heel for added stability and height.
Featured in 1 story
21 Comfortable Heels You Can Actually Dance In
by Austen Tosone