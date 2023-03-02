Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung For Jcpenney Plus Off The Shoulder Elbow Sleeve Fit + Flare Dress

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At JCPenney

Part of the iMPOWER Prabal Gurung for JCPenney capsule collection, this women's plus mini dress is perfect for a night out. As an essential for every woman's wardrobe, this little black dress is cut for a fit + flare silhouette from structured taffeta in an off-the-shoulder design with elbow-length puff sleeves and a back zip closure. Wear yours with a short chain necklace, a clutch, and stiletto heels to complete the evening look. Exclusively sold in stores and JCPenney.com. #JCPxPrabalGurung Model's height: 5'9" Model is wearing: US 18W Closure Type: Zipper Neckline: Straight Neck Sleeve Length: Elbow Sleeve Sleeve Style: Off Shoulder Sleeve Apparel Length: 30 Inches Dress Length: Short Length Fiber Content: 56% Polyester, 44% Nylon Fabric Description: Taffeta Lining Material: Polyester Care: Dry Flat, Machine Wash Country of Origin: Imported