Part of the iMPOWER Prabal Gurung for JCPenney capsule collection, this women's jumpsuit is an elegant choice to wear as a wedding guest or for a special night out. Cut from a crisp off-white and black crepe with an upper, tonal floral pattern, this sleeveless colorblock one-piece has a v-neckline, side slip pockets, and a back zip closure. Wear yours with stiletto heels to highlight its wide-leg silhouette. Exclusively sold in stores and JCPenney.com. #JCPxPrabalGurung Model's height: 5'10" Model is wearing: US 4 Closure Type: Zipper Neckline: V Neck Sleeve Length: Sleeveless Fiber Content: 100% Polyester Fabric Description: Crepe Inseam: 32 In Care: Machine Wash, Dry Flat Country of Origin: Imported