Part of the iMPOWER Prabal Gurung for JCPenney capsule collection, this women's fit + flare dress is cut from an airy matte satin- so it's smooth and soft to the touch and decorated with a bold floral pattern. It has a bateau neckline, long blouson sleeves that emphasize the feminine appeal, cinches with a waist belt, and a button-keyhole back closure. Highlight its tiered ruffle mini hem with stiletto sandals or pumps. Exclusively sold in stores and JCPenney.com. #JCPxPrabalGurung Model's height: 5'9" Model is wearing: Small Closure Type: Button Neckline: Boat Neck Sleeve Length: Long Sleeve Sleeve Style: Balloon Sleeve Apparel Length: 35.5 Inches Dress Length: Short Length Fiber Content: 100% Polyester Fabric Description: Satin Care: Dry Flat, Machine Wash Country of Origin: Imported