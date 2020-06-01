Bushnell

Powerview Roof Mid-size Binoculars 16×32

$41.59

Buy Now Review It

At Bushnell

The #1 choice for millions of folks. PowerView. The powerhouse of the binocular industry, and the most trusted optics in the world for a simple reason – they're the optimum combination of performance and value for any pursuit. Features such as their soft-touch grip pads put them a notch above the rest, and everything looks better through bright, clear, fully-coated optics. And we purposely crafted these binos with a lightweight, streamlined design so you never have to go without them. The ultimate go-anywhere, do-anything lineup, PowerView features a wide variety of magnifications, styles and sizes to accommodate everything from an extended backcountry hike to a short run to the concert hall. Multi or Fully-coated optics for superior light transmission and brightness Non-slip rubber armor absorbs shock while providing a firm grip Contemporary styling