NARS

Powermatte Lip Pigment In Rock With You

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: An innovative, weightless, matte liquid lip pigment with ultra-flexible, lasting wear. What it does: The Powermatte Lip Pigment is infused with liquefied pigments with infinite matte color saturation for lasting, weightless wear. The custom doe-foot applicator provides effortless, precise application and full coverage in one swipe. Its sensorial, lightweight texture applies like ink on your lips, and then it dries down instantly to lock in color for smudge-resistant, carefree wear. Impart any lip look with shades that flatter all skintones, from neutral to bold, to suit any occasion. Precautions: Shake well before use. Product may stain. Please make sure the cap is securely closed when product is not in use. What else you need to know: Powermatte Lip Pigment is a full coverage liquified pigment with one swipe application. Its Fluid Pigment Complex provides lightweight, flexible color that moves with your lips and feels comfortable. It dries down to provide lasting, smudge-resistant wear. "Lips are all about fun. Virtually every color can work on everyone. Paired with a soft eye, even the darkest or brightest shade of lip color can create a striking makeup look on its own."—François Nars, Founder and Creative Director of NARS Cosmetics Whether you are looking for a nude, pink, red, or berry hue, you’ll find the perfect shade for your skintone with Powermatte Lip Pigment (each sold separately): Nude: Light skintones: Get It On shade Medium skintones: American Woman shade Deeper skintones: Slow Ride shade Pink: Light skintones: Walk This Way shade Medium skintones: Get Up Stand Up shade Deeper skintones: Give It Up shade Red: Light skintones: Light My Fire shade Medium skintones: Don’t Stop shade Deeper skintones: Starwoman shade Berry: Light skintones: Save The Queen shade Medium skintones: Warm Leatherette shade Deeper skintones: Under My Thumb shade This product is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.