m-61

Powerglow Toner

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bluemercury

Key Features / Benefits Mild exfoliating toner. Deeply cleanses and removes impurities. Helps to refine and reduce pore size. Promotes a more even skin tone. Helps to improve the skin’s tone, texture and clarity. Brightens and balances skin post-cleanse. Soothes, calms and cools. Alcohol-free.