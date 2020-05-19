m-61

Powerglow Peel

$30.00

What It Is This 1-minute, 1-step exfoliating peel resurfaces, clarifies and helps to firm the skin for a radiant, renewed glow. Glycolic and salicylic acid help to improve the skin’s tone, texture and clarity, reduce pore size and fine lines, while chamomile and lavender calm and soothe skin in this power-packed, at-home treatment. Clinical Study: Instant results with just one use. • 100% showed immediate improvement in skin cell exfoliation. • 97% showed immediate improvement in the appearance of pore size. • 91% showed some improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles immediately after using the product. *after Instant results with just one use.* Benefits • Immediately improves skin cell exfoliation. • Exfoliates, resurfaces, clarifies and firms skin in one quick step. • Reduces and improves pore size. • Improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. • Improves skin tone, texture and clarity. • Perfect as a treatment for dull or acne-prone skin. Key Ingredients Glycolic and salicylic acid help reduce pore size, reduce the appearance of fine lines and improve the skin’s tone, texture and clarity. Vitamin K helps to reduce the appearance of spider veins and combats dry, rosacea-like patches. Antioxidant bilberry extract helps promote an even skin tone. Chamomile and lavender assist in calming and soothing irritation. Gluten-free & vegan. Dermatologist & allergy tested. Paraben & phthalate free. Synthetic fragrance-free. Sulfate-free. Free of synthetic dyes. No animal testing.