m-61

Powerglow Peel

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bluemercury

This 1-minute, 1-step exfoliating peel resurfaces, clarifies and helps to firm the skin for a radiant, renewed glow. Glycolic and salicylic acid help to improve the skin’s tone, texture and clarity, reduce pore size and fine lines, while chamomile and lavender calm and soothe skin in this power-packed, at-home treatment.