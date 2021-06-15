Bissell

Powerglide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum

$179.99 $149.71

Every Purchase Saves Pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. Tangle-Free Brush Roll. Power through pet hair and debris with our patented brush roll. CleanSlide Technology. Works with the Easy Empty Dirt Tank to make machine maintenance less of a mess. Specialized Tools & Accessories. Comes with a Pet TurboEraser Tool, Crevice Tool, Dusting Brush to clean hard-to-reach pet messes and a Febreze Filter to freshen while you clean. Wall Mount and Tool Storage Station. Vacuum and tools store together on the wall for quick cleaning and easy storage. Brush Roll ON/OFF switch. Allows for multi-surface cleaning and easily transition from carpet to hard floor with the fingertip control switch. Pick up pet hair almost anywhere in your home with the BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim corded vacuum. It's engineered with our patented Tangle-Free Brush Roll, so you don't have to worry about that annoying hair that gets wrapped around the brushes of other vacuums. We also gave it a 30-foot long power cord, so you can clean large rooms without having to constantly find a new outlet. Pet Hair Eraser Slim converts to a handheld vacuum to clean upholstery, stairs and other soft surfaces where pets like to leave hair behind. It also comes with an extension wand, so you can clean high and low hard-to-reach places around your home. It vacuums on hard floors, too! When you're done cleaning, maintaining this machine is easy with features like an Easy Empty Dirt Tank, CleanSlide Technology and a washable filter. The vacuum, Pet TurboEraser Tool, Crevice Tool and Dusting Brush store right on the wall mount, so everything is in one place the next time you go to clean. And this product doesn't just clean up after pets, it helps save them, too! BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a BISSELL product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear.