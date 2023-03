MDO Skin

Powerful Egf Ampoules

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At MDO Skin

Counteracts the signs of aging and loss of facial contours with a lifting effect you’ll see instantly. Five innovative peptides deliver an all-over power lift. BOOSTS elastin synthesis by up to +91% & collagen synthesis by up to +102%. Can be used daily as part of your skincare routine to address the loss of elasticity and firmness.