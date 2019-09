Bissell

Powerfresh Steam Mop

$99.99 $86.58

Buy Now Review It

The BISSELL power fresh steam mop provides superior steam cleaning with a fresh scent. For those tough, dried-on messes we all experience on our floors and on grout, use the flip-down easy scrubber brush to break up the dirt quickly and easily. Cleaning with steam sanitizes* floors, eliminating 99.9Percent of germs and bacteria* in common households.*when used as directed, using the microfiber pads.*when used as directed, using the microfiber pads.Please note Packaging may vary