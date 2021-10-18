Hoover

Powerdash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner With Antimicrobial Pet Brushes

$109.99 $79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The Hoover® PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner easily tackles pet messes and everyday stains while delivering 2X More Cleaning Power than the Bissell PowerForce PowerBrush (Model 2085)*. Our new PowerSpin Pet Brush Roll provides a powerful clean for high traffic areas and small spaces. This easy-to-use pet carpet cleaner delivers a compact and lightweight design for efficient cleaning and storage. Plus, the PowerDash is designed with HeatForce power, to deliver even faster drying for any space. Ideal for your pet carpet cleaning needs!