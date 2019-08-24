Anker

Powercore+ Mini Lipstick-sized Portable Charger

$23.99

Anker PowerCore+ mini The often copied but never equalled lipstick-shaped portable charger is now better than ever. From ANKER, America's Leading USB Charging Brand Faster and safer charging with our advanced technology 20 million+ happy users and counting Same Size, More Power, Unmatched Reliability The original lipstick tube design. Now upgraded with premium quality battery cells to ensure superior performance and safety PowerIQ Intelligent high-speed charging for all your devices. Convenient LED Indicator Light lets you know how much juice is left. MultiProtect Safety System Surge protection, short circuit protection and premium LG battery cells keep you and your devices safe. World Famous Warranty At Anker, we believe in our products. That's why we back them all with an 18-month warranty and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support. For Optimal Use: Use the included cable, your original cable or a third-party certified one (such as MFi). Compatible with Apple and Android smartphones, tablets (including the Nexus 7) and other USB-charged devices except for the iPod nano, iPod Classic, HP TouchPad, LG G2, Asus tablets and some GPS and Bluetooth devices. Notes: Please use the original Apple charging cable (not included) to charge Apple products. AC adapter not included. Not compatible with iPod nano, iPod Classic, HP TouchPad, Dell Venue 11 Pro, Asus tablets and some GPS and Bluetooth devices. To enable USB-A output, press the button below the output before connecting your device. The rated capacity (minimum output) is 2010mAh. What's in the Box 1 Anker PowerCore+ mini portable charger 1 Micro USB cable 1 travel pouch 1 welcome guide