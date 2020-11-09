Anker

Powercore 10000 Portable Charger

$21.99

The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology. Remarkably Compact: One of the smallest and lightest 10,000mAh portable chargers. Provides almost three-and-a-half iPhone 8 charges or two-and-a-half Galaxy S8 charges. High-Speed Charging: Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported. Certified Safe: Anker’s MultiProtect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices.