Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
NARS
Powerchrome Loose Eye Pigment
$28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At NARS
A loose, densely packed metallic eye pigment that glides onto lids with intense payoff in a foil-like effect. MORE
More from NARS
NARS
Powerchrome Loose Eye Pigment
$28.00
from
NARS
BUY
NARS
Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
NARS
Sur La Plage Full Size Lip Balm Set ($84 Value)
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
NARS
Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Spf 30/pa+++
£31.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted