United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Dermalogica
Powerbright Dark Spot Serum
$95.00
At Ulta Beauty
Fade spots fast for bright, glowing skin. This advanced formula is clinically proven to reduce the visible signs of aging and uneven skin tone in as little as 1 week. In an independent clinical study, Dermalogica's Powerbright Dark Spot Serum: Starts fading dark spots in 1 week Begins reducing dark spots size in 4 weeks Reduces the number of dark spots in 8 weeks This advanced treatment serum is formulated with light-diffusing technology that begins to balance the appearance of uneven pigmentation within days. A blend of Niacinamide, Hexylresorcinol and Shiitake Mushroom help fade spots for brighter, more even-toned skin. Skin-shielding actives comprised of a film-forming polymer and Amino Acid, protect against pollution-induced dark spots. Say Farewell to heavy concealers and full-coverage foundations to cover up your dark spots and reveal your beautiful even-toned, smooth skin.