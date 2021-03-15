Dermalogica

Powerbright Dark Spot Serum

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Fade spots fast for bright, glowing skin. This advanced formula is clinically proven to reduce the visible signs of aging and uneven skin tone in as little as 1 week. In an independent clinical study, Dermalogica's Powerbright Dark Spot Serum: Starts fading dark spots in 1 week Begins reducing dark spots size in 4 weeks Reduces the number of dark spots in 8 weeks This advanced treatment serum is formulated with light-diffusing technology that begins to balance the appearance of uneven pigmentation within days. A blend of Niacinamide, Hexylresorcinol and Shiitake Mushroom help fade spots for brighter, more even-toned skin. Skin-shielding actives comprised of a film-forming polymer and Amino Acid, protect against pollution-induced dark spots. Say Farewell to heavy concealers and full-coverage foundations to cover up your dark spots and reveal your beautiful even-toned, smooth skin.