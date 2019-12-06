Beats by Dr. Dre

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – Beats Pop Collection

$119.00 $99.00

Life is more fun in color. Make it pop with the Beats Pop Collection. Delivering signature Beats sound in fresh, fun colors, this collection is designed for those who refuse to blend in. So be bold. Go big. Do what makes you happy. Make a statement everywhere you go with your favorite color of Beats Solo3 Wireless and Powerbeats3 Wireless. Beats and Apple are changing the way you listen to music with the Apple W1 chip in Powerbeats3 Wireless earphones. Incorporating the efficient W1 chip brings seamless setup and switching for your Apple devices, up to 12 hours of battery life, and Fast Fuel technology for 1 hour of play with a 5-minute charge. Powerbeats3 Wireless is ready to work when you are. They instantly set up - just power on and hold near your iPhone - and then simultaneously connect to your Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac. The Apple W1 chip features Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity - the industry-leading classification for range and signal strength. With best-in-class performance, you can seamlessly sync to your devices to easily move about, keep the music going, and power through tough workouts.