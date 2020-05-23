Beats

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 12 Hours Of Listening Time, Sweat Resistant Earbuds – Defiant Black-red

High-performance wireless earphones in defiant black-red Compatible with iOS and Android devices. Connectivity Technology: Apple’s W1 Chip and Wireless Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training. Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability while in the gym or running