Beats by Dr. Dre

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

$249.95 $174.95

Buy Now Review It

About this item Totally wireless high-performance earphones in black Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case) Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and auto play/pause Features the Apple H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts Compatible with iOS and Android