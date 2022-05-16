Beats by Dr. Dre

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth In-ear Sport Headphones With Mic/remote, Lava Red

£219.95

At John Lewis

The totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to revolutionise your workouts. With no wires to hold you back, these adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customisable for extended comfort and stability. A reinforced design for sweat and water resistance lets you max out your exercise. Each earbud has full volume and track controls and up to 9 hours of listening time to fuel your training with the powerful, balanced sound of Beats.