megababe

Power Wash Sunny Body Scrub

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: Say goodbye to wimpy scrubs with this formula that combines natural walnut shell with glycolic acid for serious all-over exfoliation. What it does: Skin is left baby soft?not stripped?thanks to nourishing ingredients like sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, squalane and kelp extract. Willow bark extract gently clarifies for beautiful glowy skin. The citrus grove-inspired scent leaves skin lightly scented. How to use: Massage onto damp skin in circular motion. Rinse well. Use 1 to 2 times a week or as desired. 6 oz. Natural Beauty & Wellness products are free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone and talc Cruelty-free Made in the USA of imported materials Item #6747122 Ingredients Walnut shell, glyocolic acid, squalane, kelp extract, sunflower seed extract, willow bark extract Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging