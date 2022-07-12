Sportsroyals

Power Tower Dip Station Pull Up Bar For Home Gym

【Sturdy Construction】Comes with a 14-gauge heavy square steel frame constructed with scratch-resistant coat finish, our power tower can hold riders weight up to 400lbs and withstand long term use. 【Double Stability】Our power tower owns 39.7’’ long-size H-shape base. The long base provides more loading points. 8 support points are formed by the extended steel, which increase the contact area and provides double stability. 【Multi Function】It is a multi-functional power tower that supports vertical knee raise, push-ups, dips as well as pull-ups, which help tone and target your arms, core, shoulders, chest, and back for a stronger upper body. 【Ergonomic Design】Humanized design with PU pads for elbow protection, and the armrest of this dip station is slightly inclined towards the inside 10 degree to prevent the elbow from slipping off. 【6 Gear Regulation Height】The height of pull up bar can be adjusted from 64.56" to 88.18", suitable for all adult fitness needs at home, office. 【7-Position Adjustable Backrest】7 adjustable holes(1.2"-6.7") in the supporting tube, back cushion of power tower can be adjusted before and after based on the people size. 【Upgraded Armrest】Some customer feedback the arm handle is wobble after assemblesd, so we have made the improvement in this place to let it more stable. Only 2xM10*55 screws+2 nuts and 2xM10*45 screws(no nuts) are needed now. The detailed picture will be shown soon.