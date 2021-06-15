Dirt Devil

Power Swerve Pet

$99.99 $89.99

LOW PROFILE DESIGN AND SWIVEL STEERING: Easily go around and reach under furniture LONGER RUNTIME: 16V Lithium Battery is used for 15 minute run time, faster charging, and fade free power ODOR TRAPPING CARBON FILTER: Reduces and minimize pet odors SPIN3PRO PREMIUM BRUSHROLL: Optimized to effectively clean and remove pet hair on both carpet and hard floors XL DIRT CUP: .7L dirt cup capacity means less trips to empty the dirt Bring cordless power to any floor in your home. The Dirt Devil power Swerve cordless stick vacuum is perfect for any unexpected mess. It's cordless, lightweight and can easily be steered around furniture with minimal effort. Our premium spin4pro brush roll is optimized to effectively clean both carpet and hard floors. The 16V lithium battery is packed with fade-free power, longer runtime and a 3x faster charging battery. The XL dirt cup means less trips to ditch the dirt while the quick release brush roll and rinsable filter makes for easier maintenance cleaning.