Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Dirt Devil
Power Stick Lite 4-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$38.96
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Removable Hand Vac Powered Brushroll Less than 4 lbs
Need a few alternatives?
Night-life
Waterproof Airpods Silicone Protective Case
BUY
$6.58
Walmart
Shark
Upright Vacuum Healthy Home Edition
BUY
$99.00
$199.00
Walmart
Tocmoc
Cordless Vacuum
BUY
$149.99
Amazon
Dirt Devil
Power Stick Lite 4-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum
BUY
$38.96
Walmart
More from Dirt Devil
Dirt Devil
Dirt Devil Power Express Lite 3-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuu
BUY
$47.00
Walmart
Dirt Devil
Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner With Removable Hand Held Vac
BUY
$39.99
$49.99
Target
Dirt Devil
Dirt Devil Vacuum Cleaner Lightweight Bagless Handheld Vacuum In Red
BUY
$14.88
$18.98
Amazon
More from Tech & Gadgets
Night-life
Waterproof Airpods Silicone Protective Case
BUY
$6.58
Walmart
Shark
Upright Vacuum Healthy Home Edition
BUY
$99.00
$199.00
Walmart
Tocmoc
Cordless Vacuum
BUY
$149.99
Amazon
Dirt Devil
Power Stick Lite 4-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum
BUY
$38.96
Walmart
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted