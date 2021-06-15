Hoover

Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine

$219.99 $149.99

SPINSCRUB BRUSH SYSTEM: Safely deep clean carpets of the toughest dirt with powerful 360 degree brushes DUAL V NOZZLE: Evenly cleans surfaces with equal suction HEAT FORCE: For faster drying LIGHTWEIGHT: Less than 19 pounds, pick up and go wherever the mess is with ease WHAT’S INCLUDED: 8ft hose to deep clean hard-to-reach areas, sotair tool, upholstery tool, crevice tool, and sample bottle of carpet cleaning solution Help extend the life of your carpet with the Hoover Carpet Basics Power Scrub Deluxe. Designed to clean many carpeted and fabric surfaces in and around your home. Make cleaning a breeze with spill free tanks that are easy to access, easy to fill, empty and clean.