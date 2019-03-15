SublimeWare

Power Plug Adapter (rose Gold)

$19.98

Buy Now Review It

Use this Universal Power Adaptor to 150+ countries, fits with US UK EU CHINA outlets. This all in one travel adaptor comes in one piece, and where many USB Travel Adapter comes in many pieces. This is the only Travel Adapter you will need! Dual USB is not enough these days, you need a power travel adapter that will charge two phones, a tablet and camera when you go travel. Get the 4 Port USB Power Travel Adapter today and save the headache. Compatible with: iPhone 7/7 Plus, 6/6S, 6/6S Plus, 5/5S, iPad Air/Mini- Samsung Galaxy S7, S6, S5, Note, Tab- HTC- Nexus- Bluetooth Speaker Headset- Powerbank and USB Powered Devices. Multi USB Port Hub with 4 Smart USB Ports 2×2.4A/2×2.1A, at 3500mA. Charge up to four devices at the same time, which the ports automatically adapting the output for each one accordingly. Don't you hate when you press the pins sinks back into the Travel Adapter when you press it in the outlet? This Universal Travel Adapter locks and unlocks the 8 pins securely into its fixed positions. This is not a converter between voltages. Make sure voltage on the outlet and are compatible with the electronics used or getting a voltage converter with this adapter .