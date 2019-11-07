Power Plate

Power Plate Roller

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Power Plate

From the leader in whole body vibration for over 20 years, the Power Plate® Roller™ is a portable vibrating massager that helps relax and rejuvenate tight and sore muscles, release fascia and promote blood flow to help you prepare faster and recover quicker. The Roller is a cutting-edge vibrating massager that: Helps relax and rejuvenate tight and sore muscles Enhances range of motion Promotes blood flow and fascia release Reduces pain Accelerates exercise warm up and recovery Increases flexibility