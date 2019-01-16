Viking

Power Of Onlyness, The How To Make Your Ideas Mighty Enough To Dent The World

£22.99

The Power of Onlyness shows how to embrace what makes you and your particular passion truly unique, tap into that passion, find and enlist allies, and get real results by guiding and galvanizing a crowd of like-minded peers. It explains how to make the crucial leap from 'me' to 'us,' how to avoid starting a movement where everyone feels good but nothing actually happens, and how to get things done in people-powered collaborations that create lasting change.