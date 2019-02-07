Its soothing interior shelters and isolates your face, perfect for a power nap. Its clever design lends itself to being portable, comfortable, and adjustable. Take it with you when you travel and recharge while on the go.
Materials: Fabric: 95% viscose, 5% elastomer; Filling: Micro polystyrene beads
Care: Spot clean with mild soap and water. Do not machine wash, tumble dry, iron, bleach, or dry clean
Adjustable circumference opening for the head
Made in Spain
Dimensions: 12.4" x 6.5" x 3.9"
Weight: 0.56 lb.