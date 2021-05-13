Touchland

Power Mist Mint

$12.00

Wave goodbye to harsh, goopy hand sanitizers and hello to Power Mist, the first beauty-forward sanitizer designed to make your skin happy. The dermatologist tested formula is packed with good-for-you ingredients like hydrating Aloe Vera and a blend of Essential Oils to leave hands soft and healthy. Each mist contains 600+ spritzes to evenly eliminate 99.9% of harmful germs, and its lightweight formula absorbs quickly, never feels sticky and leaves your hands smelling great. It's also TSA friendly, so take it on the go to bring a boost of hygiene and hydration to any (and every!) adventure. That's what we call love at first mist.