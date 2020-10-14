invisibobble

Power Hair Ties, True Black (3-pack)

$7.50 $5.25

EXTRA STRONG: Whether going to the gym, doing sports, or just have thick, voluminous hair - the intensified spiral shape of POWER has your back. TRACELESS: The unique invisibobble spiral shape places uneven pressure around the ponytail to avoid kinks. HAIR-LOVING: Avoids tugging, pulling, split ends and other damage to the hair. Easily removed from the hair thanks to the smooth surface. HIGH-WEARING COMFORT: Hair up in a ponytail all day. Sound like a nightmare? Not with invisibobble! Designed to ensure comfort all day and night. NON-SOAKING: Waterproof and Sweatproof. Perfect for swimming, a day at the beach or supporting you in sports or at the gym. Easily removed from wet or dry hair.