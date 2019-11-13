Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Kérastase
Power Duo Shine & Strength Heroes
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A styling duo featuring the bestselling multi-use oil and strengthening blow-dry primer for ultimate shine.
Need a few alternatives?
Suave
Nourish & Strengthen Leave-in Conditioner
$4.99
from
Walmart
BUY
Kérastase
Nutritive 8h Magic Night Serum
$55.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Garnier
Whole Blends Miracle Nectar Repairing Leave-in
$6.97
from
Walmart
BUY
Olaplex
No.6 Bond Smoother
$28.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Kérastase
Kérastase
Nutritive 8h Magic Night Serum
$55.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Kérastase
Aura Botanica Bain Micellar Shampoo
£23.00
£18.40
from
FeelUnique
BUY
Kérastase
Elixir Ultime Rose Hair Oil
£43.00
£32.25
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Kérastase
Blond Absolu Masque Ultra Violet Treatment
£35.00
£26.25
from
LookFantastic
BUY
More from Hair Care
DryBar
Detox Clear Invisible Dry Shampoo
$23.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Suave
Nourish & Strengthen Leave-in Conditioner
$4.99
from
Walmart
BUY
Briogeo
Curl Charisma Chia & Flax Seed Oil Coil Custard
$26.00
from
DermStore
BUY
Oribe
Styling Butter Curl Enhancing Crème
$46.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted