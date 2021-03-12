Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley's Mini Power Couple Kit is small but mighty and ideal for trial or travel. This mini power couple combines the power of lactic acid (an AHA) and retinol ester to exfoliate and brighten the skin for a visibly smoother, more radiant-looking complexion. Product Benefits: Rapidly exfoliates, smoothes and boosts naturally youthful radiance Brightens the appearance of dark spots and discolorations Visibly reduces the look of lines, wrinkles and dark spots Calms the appearance of redness for a more even looking skin tone Key Ingredients: Good genes is powered by high potency, purified grade lactic acid to exfoliate dull, pore-clogging dead skin cells, and to instantly clarify and reveal smoother, clearer skin. Licorice has naturally brightening properties and helps improve skin radiance. Luna contains a trans-retinoic acid ester complex reduces the appearance of pores and wrinkles, while visibly improving the signs of premature aging: fine lines, uneven texture, age spots, dryness, and dullness. Blue tansy and German chamomile essential oils, both rich in soothing blue azulene, reduce visible redness and neutralize the signs of sensitivity for a calm even-toned complexion Kit includes: Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment (0.27 oz) Luna Sleeping Night Oil (0.17 oz) Sunday Riley products are: Cruelty-free Cleanly formulated Sulfate-free Paraben-free Gluten-free Soy-free Phthalate-free Fragrance-free Vegetarian