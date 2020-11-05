United States
SPANX
Power Conceal-her Open Bust Bodysuit
$88.00$41.97
At Nordstrom Rack
Designed to be worn over your bra, this ultra-thin bodysuit creates an exceptionally sleek and smooth silhouette that won't flatten your form. Fit: this style fits true to size. S=2-4, M=6-8, L=10-12, XL=14-16.Medium control for support. Controls and shapes problem areas such as the waist, tummy, thighs and back. Medium control. Cotton-lined double gusset. Adjustable straps. Open-bust design so you can wear your own bra underneath. Re-engineered shaping panel provides control to lower stomach. Breathable, fine-gauge microfiber provides comfortable control and great stretch recovery. Elastic-free. Imported